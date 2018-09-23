District 3 State Senate meme. (Not) Working Together…

Posted on by 3 Comments ↓

Had a reader send me this meme that’s going across SD Social Media referring to District 3 State Senate and Bernie Sanders Socialist Cory Heidelberger:

I think the theme of his campaign is shaping up to be Cory Heideberger – By not working together, I promise I can accomplish nothing.

3 Replies to “District 3 State Senate meme. (Not) Working Together…”

  1. Anonymous

    Cory Heidelberger and his regular out of state blog commenters do their best offend everyone they can in the state. He has a strange obsession with the nitpicking of Al Novstrup. Cory is s sore loser. Will he be defeated by a wider margin this time?

    Reply
  3. Anonymous

    This guy is so toxic that even if he were to somehow win there are a number of Democrats that would keep a healthy distance from him. He will make sure everyone knows he is the smartest guy in the room. He makes many in Aberdeen very uncomfortable being around him.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.