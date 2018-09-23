District 3 State Senate meme. (Not) Working Together…

Had a reader send me this meme that’s going across SD Social Media referring to District 3 State Senate and Bernie Sanders Socialist Cory Heidelberger:
I think the theme of his campaign is shaping up to be Cory Heideberger – By not working together, I promise I can accomplish nothing.
Cory Heidelberger and his regular out of state blog commenters do their best offend everyone they can in the state. He has a strange obsession with the nitpicking of Al Novstrup. Cory is s sore loser. Will he be defeated by a wider margin this time?
Another Democrat saying I’m so much better than everyone else why don’t you ignorant people understand that
This guy is so toxic that even if he were to somehow win there are a number of Democrats that would keep a healthy distance from him. He will make sure everyone knows he is the smartest guy in the room. He makes many in Aberdeen very uncomfortable being around him.