District 30 Senate Candidate George Kotti out on the campaign trail Posted on May 6, 2020 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply From Facebook, Hot Springs Mayor, and District 30 State Senate Candidate George Kotti is out on the campaign trail getting his signs up: Give him a call if you need one. Because the alternative is almost too horrible to fathom (Julie Frye Mueller).