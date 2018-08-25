District 31 Dem House Candidate running because he claims there is a “valid need for gun control” and “Toxic Masculinity.”

For your viewing pleasure, In District 31 House Democrat candidate Wyatt Osthus’ announcement for political office, he claimed he was running for the District 31 House of Representatives earlier this year not just because as he claims, “we need gun reform in America” and not just because of “the completely valid need for gun control.”

If it were only that. As we find out in his announcement video, it’s the fault of men. And not just men, but manly men. Because they’re toxic. Because Osthus is also running because of “the systematic problem of toxic masculinity in our culture” and that “Toxic masculinity plays into mass shootings more than anything.”

Seriously. He actually is making those claims in the West River region of South Dakota. That we need gun control, and making claims about toxic masculinity.

Osthus goes on with his raison d’être of why he’s running explaining he’s “putting his money where his mouth is” and he’s announcing his candidacy for the District 31 House of Representatives, as he paints himself as representative of the Democrats running for office.

I’m sure those Democrats will all just cozy up to his views about the need for gun control and against ‘toxic masculinity.’

According to his website, Osthus notes that he “considers himself to have a different perspective than many of those that are currently serving in the State Legislature.”

Oddly, we might find ourselves in agreement on that one. And I would extend that thought to include a guess that he also holds a different perspective than just about everyone else who lives and votes in District 31.

