District 34 contest gearing up with full slate of GOP candidates

Led by State Senator Jeff Partridge, District 34 Republicans have a full slate of candidates ready to go for the election season in Rapid City.

State Rep Michael Diedrich who was appointed by Governor Daugaard to Craig Tieszen’s seat has his petitions out, and is preparing to run hard. Mike is no stranger to politics, and represented the GOP in the legislature a number of years ago.

Businesswoman Jess Olson joins him in the contest, and already has a website out announcing that she’s in. Olson is running for the open seat created by outgoing Representative David Lust, who took over for Dan Dryden after his passing and decided to serve a single term.

We’ll keep bringing you the candidates as they emerge – stay tuned!

