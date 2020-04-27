District 35 Senate Candidate Kevin Quick was Pennington Co’s Most Wanted – Felony Alert – in May 2017

Remember the post I did a couple weeks back about District 35 State Senate Candidate Kevin Quick?
After a little more digging I have the feeling that he might not be earning the endorsement of Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
But, I happen to get the feeling Thom might be intimately familiar with Mr. Quick. As noted in the “New Underwood Post” from May 25, 2017, page 10.
Most State Senate Candidates don’t earn the distinction of being PENNINGTON COUNTY’S MOST WANTED. (That’s a particularly lovely mugshot for this District 35 State Senate hopeful).
And the campaign rolls on. Or at least something was being rolled.
Wow. Just wow. You’d think one would consider his/her own past transgressions before ever running for public office, let alone getting petition signatures to run for said office. It would be interesting to see who actually signed his petition (most probably don’t even remember signing). No chance for this poor sap. Just wish people like this and others (you know who you are) wouldn’t clog up the primary ballot. But it is a free country last I checked. Thanks Pat for this teachable moment for all current and potential candidates.