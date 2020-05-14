District 35 State Senate Candidate Kevin Quick advocates for Tourism tax, especially during rally in Black Hills

During the candidate forum being put on by Elevate Rapid City, District 35 State Senate Candidate Kevin Quick – after mumbling “no new taxes” earlier in the podcasted candidate forum (around 12 minutes or so) made a quick reversal of whatever script he was handed to read by his handlers, and openly advocated for a tourism tax.

But don’t take my word for it. You can hear him say it (at about 25:30 on the YouTube show), when asked about raising revenues without raising taxes.

I think we have someone who actually has stolen the title of the 2020 Election season’s biggest dumpster fire of a campaign from Democrat Ellee Spawn, who at least knew when to get out of the race last year.

Because Kevin Quick is the amazing train wreck of a candidacy that keeps on giving. At least for as long as I could stand watching it, Quick was a muttering, rambling mess. And that’s after clearly someone set him up in a studio with a microphone, notes, and put a sign on the wall. …a sign that was washed out in portions by the light and illuminated as “Kevin Ick.”

It’s like watching an accident in slow motion at this point. Albeit, one that’s going to take another two weeks for the collision to end.