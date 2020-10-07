District 4 Democrat House Candidate Becky Holtquist apparently doesn’t have a lot of faith in the businesses in her Legislative District.
And until she does, she’s making hers “Minnesota,” according to this comment she left on Facebook:
District 4 Democrat House Candidate Becky Holtquist apparently doesn’t have a lot of faith in the businesses in her Legislative District.
And until she does, she’s making hers “Minnesota,” according to this comment she left on Facebook:
20 thoughts on “District 4 State House candidate Becky Holtquist is shopping “Minnesota,” and avoiding Milbank.”
Smart.
A very stupid thing to say if you’re running for office.
Why doesn’t she move to the People’s Republic of Minnesota then? I don’t know that South Dakota would be losing on the deal.
Moving would probably raise the average IQ in both states.
So much for shopping at home.
Good for her! We too do not frequent businesses who have zero respect for their customers lives. The absolute arrogance and stupidity of individuals who care only for themselves is outrageous. This medical family cares enough about you, because we know those who don’t wear masks have most likely exposed us, to always wear masks outside our home. Nonmask wearers won’t wake up till they’ve contracted COVID and suffered the consequences.
Minnesotan votes for her don’t count. Milbank votes do.
Lockdowns and face-diapers don’t “flatten the curve,” and voluntary “social distancing” mainly just delays it. Most of the people who’ll catch this cold during the subzero temperatures of January and February would have been better off catching it now.
I’m so glad we have such educated and enlightened people like you to tell us how bad, stupid, and ignorant we are. Thanks heavens!
Wearing a mask is not a guarantee you won’t contract the Wuhan China Virus, and not all people who don’t wear masks will contract it, so don’t push such absolutes as an argument.
What amazes me is the absolute arrogance and stupidity of people who believe the masks actually work. Charts will show you that cases of China Flu actually increase after mandates occur. After places such as Walmart and other required masks in Sioux Fall, we saw a continued increase. Correlation? Sure. Causation? Not sure. A 2019 WHO study shows masks are ineffective against the flu virus, but it is not known about the China Flu. You do not know whether masks work. There is strong evidence suggestion they do not.
She lives 5 miles from Milbank and about 6 miles from Ortonville. She supports local…
So much other junk to report on, and you lower yourself to this? Good grief! Thank you Educated and Concerned! This site needs intelligent responses.
Apparently Geography was not your strong suit. You do realize Ortonville is in another state right? I know Dems have an issue with borders and what they mean. If you roll across the border to Minnesota you are supporting THEIR local community and not the ones in South Dakota. Maybe its so she doesn’t have to pay sales tax!!! I am sure that is not the case but, even if you ARE going to Minnesota to buy groceries, here is a tip, don’t announce it. This is a moot point anyway, she will not get elected anyway so she can continue supporting “The Peoples Republic Of Minnesotastan”
Build the wall.
Another example of how Kathy “pro-choice Jesus” Tyler has no clue. And certainly is unable to provide an intelligent (or intelligible) response.
If the race for State House was competitive, I would guarantee I’d postcard voters how Holtquist is ‘canceling’ Milbank in favor of Minnesota.
Would 100% agree? No. But all you need is 50% +1 voter. And I’d bet you could get that.
Holtquist announces to the world: “If Milbank business don’t take responsibility for masking I will totally avoid them.”
What she means: If Milbank businesses don’t REQUIRE ALL CUSTOMERS TO WEAR MASKS I will boycott these businesses and shop only at Minnesota business that REQUIRE ALL CUSTOMERS TO WEAR MASKS.
I agree with the numerous posters who’ve acknowledged that Holtquist has every right to shop where she likes, just as she has every right to say what she likes.
In that spirit, I invite our wonderful Minnesota neighbors — and all American patriots who prefer making their own choices — to shop in South Dakota, where diverse opinions are respected. Here, instead of demanding masks, we COEXIST with others, even those holding different worldviews. Here, we value individuals, trusting citizens to make responsible decisions. Here, we understand that bossy bureaucrats are not smarter or better informed than voters. Here, free men and women evaluate evidence and choose to wear masks if and when the evidence is convincing. Here, business owners set the policy they believe best serves customers and staff. Here, we offer residents the personal liberty to make rational choices, free from government tyranny. This is NOT the handmaid’s tale. You needn’t submit to authority by covering your face in public. In Minnesota, you’re forced to obey. In South Dakota, we respect your freedom to RESIST. For when it comes to mask wearing, it’s ok to be pro choice.
This is her choice. She can spend her money where she wants and wherever she feels comfortable. More power to her. Also the people of District 4 have the choice as to who they want to vote for.
This is even more clear cut evidence the Democrats cannot even back up the things they supposedly stand for. Your running for office and your not supporting your local businesses and going to another state to buy, nice touch. Even if you did this it’s dumb to announce it! Here is also a hint for you Pro Mask people and I am not here to shame you but, if masks work YOU wear one, problem solved. Instead you put it on a business or others to mask to protect you and this is where DEMS never seem to get it. This is personal freedom thing and the masks do not work and are not effective as you can still get the virus with one. I say keep it up Dems, all your showing is your disdain for Average people and we can all see it!
Does she owe use tax on that?
Educated & Concerned: I’m calling bs.
1) Your tone (and moniker) reeks of arrogance so your assertion is nothing more than projection.
2) It is clear you care only about yourself so I also wouldnt lecture others about caring.
3) In my life, the person who claims to be the smartest person in the room and is speaking to people as if they are dumber, always ends up being the person least intelligent, honest, and reliable. They are the people to most ignore. And, most significantly, since you are a “medical family”
4) If mask are the be-all and end-all why haven’t we been required to wear masks ALWAYS when entering into hospitals and why did hospital staff walk around without masks even in areas where people are immune compromised or had infectious contagious diseases? Did you not care for us then?
Here’s the deal: The medical community was once collectively highly respected and their words taken at face value. Then, we were told “flatten the curve” for two weeks or 30 days to protect you from being overwhelmed. We did that it got the results desired and you moved the goal posts. You now told us we had to “lockdown” or millions will die. Well, we called bs and millions didn’t die. You are supposed to be public health experts but you made COVID the #1 public health issue, political issue and economic issue without a single consideration to
PUBLIC HEALTH: mental health (depression, anxiety, child hunger, children in abusive homes, addiction, or suicidal tendencies). When asked questions about these things you disregarded them like they didn’t matter AND shamed people to comply by using bullying tactics like you did in your post.
ECONOMY, INCOME INEQUALITY, AND GENDER INEQUALITY: Every one of your “solutions” were relatively easy to achieve for the affluent white. But, for people of color, single moms, and the working class, they went to work every day. They send their kids to school because they know it is the only way their kids can have a better life and they don’t have the time or energy to make sure their kids get their school work done or help them. While the rich white kids can “distance learn,” its a pipe dream for most homes.
So you know what “EDUCATED & CONCERNED,” I’m calling BS. I sign my name and am happy to say it to your face- You are a narcissist who likes to present yourself as a superior caring person but the reality is you are miserable selfish human being. I pray I never get sick and I have to be cared for by the likes of you.
Keepin it classy, Troy. I am also feasting on the irony of the swine flu guy trashing others for thinking themselves smarter than they are. How’s that 10k dead treating you? Let’s see this site’s double standards in play:
Troy, you are a narcissist who likes to present yourself as a superior caring person but the reality is you are miserable selfish human being. You pass yourself off as an expert in nearly every topic you discuss, but anyone with more than cursory knowledge of a topic can see how full of it you are.