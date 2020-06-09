District 4 State Senate Candidate advocating decriminalizing meth & prostitution?

State Senator John Wiik is likely to sail to re-election.. and after reading this, I get the feeling his fall opponent is the motor oil in the engine that’s going to propel Wiik to the win:
When your Libertarian opponent is posting on facebook that doing meth and prostitution should be decriminalized as ‘victimless crimes’ because the people participating in them are willing.. I just don’t think that’s an easy sell among the church going folks in District 4.
Wiik’s campaign expenditures this fall might consist of sending his Libertarian opponent a thank you card.
Sounds like he was on meth when he wrote this. Guys like him really make me think a lot less of the Libertarian party.
So am I not a victim when a meth addict wants me to pay for their rehab because they realize that this “victimless crime” is killing them? How about the hooker who gets an STD and wants me to pay for their medical care? What about the police who have to respond when the non-victim is assaulted by a customer?
Maybe this guy should move to the Netherlands.
Science informs Liberty. Adhering to Liberty is a moving target. Meth usurps agency .. free will and choice vacate the meth addicted, and therefore externalizes the cost of the “Liberty” to use meth.
I would venture that most whores are indoctrinated early .. brainwashed, and once that threshold is surpassed it is practically impossible to un-choose this course.
This illustrates the impossibly difficult task that Libertarianism has in reconciling the nature/nurture argument. As I understand it, pure Libertarianism fails the practicality test.
Cannabis, in my view, does not fit the same mold as meth, alcohol, cigarettes, codeine, oxycontin, vikodin, and other agency usurping substances:
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=96570aadc63e6dd41c9dbaece6c08f08