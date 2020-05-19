District 6: Friends of Isaac Latterell is a small group, Herman Otten raises just under 16k

Isaac Latterell must be feeling rather friendless after filing his campaign finance report. Because the “Friends of Isaac Latterell” political campaign committee reported unitemized fundraising of only $100.
Friends of Isaac Latterell … by Pat Powers on Scribd
$100? That’s pretty dismal. Latterell does report a loan of $5000… and that’s it. It looks as if his campaign might have been ill from coronavirus these past weeks.
Isaac does report expenditures of $3044.42 against his $100 fundraising and $5000 loan. Out of that comes $360 in consulting… (He paid someone for this?)
Latterell did come into the race with $3545, and after expenditures, has an ending balance of $5601. I think I’d be holding on to that to repay the loan.
On the other hand, Herman Otten fared far better.
Herman Otten 2020 Pre-Prima… by Pat Powers on Scribd
Otten raised $1995 of unitemized donations, $4500 from individuals, around $4600 from PACs, and another $4850 from past and present colleagues. Added to his beginning balance of $14,984.44, Otten has sufficient cash to run any race he wants to. Otten spent $15,193, leaving himself over $15k to go into the final 2 weeks of the election.
I think we see where this one is going.
I was the LC GOP Chair when Latterell moved into our new district from Aberdeen after losing several elections. I thought he’d be a bright, new conservative rising star even though others brought me stories I found disturbing but didn’t fit my image of him. I was horribly wrong. Latterell is an unethical con man and I’m glad his reign of representing me is finally coming to an end.
When I was told what he’d done on one of his bills, I confronted him directly. He should have been censured or even thrown out of the House. He gave me an immediate spiritual beat down trying to make me sorry for even bringing it up. I’ll stay with Matthew 18.
Sadly, there are many, many other stories of his unethical behavior while serving and no remorse … he has absolutely no reputation left in Pierre as shown by his financial report. NOT ONE PAC wanted him re-elected; nor evidently any of his close friends.
I told him then I’d do everything in my power to be sure he’d never represent me as my lone senator.
I want this out in public in case he decides to move into Sioux Falls after redistricting to run for another legislative seat.
Which bill Betty?, honestly asking to learn
Latterell probably facepalmed after reading this.
I wish the Trump campaign would give Herman a tweet.
I agree that would be great!