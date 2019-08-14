District 6 State Representative Herman Otten throwing his hat in ring for State Senate

I just had this sent over to me – apparently State Representative Herman Otten is throwing his hat in the ring for the District 6 State Senate seat being vacated by Senator Ernie Otten due to term limits:

This does not come as a shock, however there are also rumors that his fellow District 6 State Representative Isaac Latterell may also have an interest in the seat, as both are termed out of their current offices after this coming year.

Stay tuned.