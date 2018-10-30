Do as Billie says. Not as Billie does.

From the Rapid City Journal comes a case of Billie Sutton preaching, but not practicing:

After criticizing the campaign of Kristi Noem for circumventing limits on individual campaign contributions, Billie Sutton’s campaign has benefited from a similar fundraising tactic.

and…

Another example is the Cowboy Caucus PAC, controlled by state Sen. Jason Frerichs, D-Wilmot. In recent months, the PAC received $10,000 individual contributions from Stan Adelstein, of Rapid City; from Pat Hall, also of Rapid City (who additionally gave $2,000 to the Kenzy PAC); and from the same Justin Johnson of Sioux Falls who gave to the Kenzy PAC, plus some smaller contributions. The Cowboy Caucus PAC then gave $35,855.20 to Sutton’s campaign on Friday.