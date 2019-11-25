Do I need to point out that it is obvious that the Meth ad campaign was a win?

One of the commenters was asking for my take on the State of SD’s Meth Campaign, because apparently there haven’t been enough people weighing in with their opinions on it.

Why would I need to chime in just for the sake of chiming in?

This past week while this was all going on, I’ve been working, continuing to fight a rotten cold, working on ad/print jobs, trying to get a somewhat disorganized teenager off to NYC, and unexpectedly replacing/rebuilding/painting my master bathroom from a broken sink.

Of course, the sink was the least of my worries, as the faucet had been leaking for some time, meaning I needed to replace it, and fix the wall, and the previous cabinet was just beat to heck, courtesy of my 7 kids, demanding that as well. Now it actually looks quite nice, but it was unfortunately time consuming.

But.. I’m getting off track. “The” Meth campaign that everyone has been talking about since it came out, and we continue to dither over and talk about it.

If we’re still talking about it, it’s pretty obvious. If the goal was to get people talking about the Meth problem in SD, it was nothing but a win. Any boring run-of-the-mill message – “Meth is bad,” “Don’t do meth,’ or some other boilerplate copy – that armchair quarterbacks claim would have been better would not have even made a bubble on the surface.

We’ve seen them before. They’ve done all those before. They wanted to do something loud and disruptive with this ad campaign. They disrupted the status quo and got everyone’s attention. They made it obvious that it’s everyone’s problem.

The amount of media messaging clutter that any ad campaign has to punch through to achieve public consciousness is unbelievable (I believe it is in excess of 5000 competing messages a day now). This one did just that, it punched through.

Like it or not, this ad campaign has had a societal impact, and raised it from a ho-hum issue to what newspaper ad people call “Top of Mind Awareness.” Even with our short attention spans, there is nothing that we are talking about more as a state right now, and we’ll be talking about it for some time to come.

Doing the occasional bail bond, I see plenty of arrests for meth. People I know from other settings. People who live surprisingly close to me in a very “kid central” suburban neighborhood with two schools in sight. Meth and meth related crimes are not just something that happen in other towns. They’re selling it just around the corner. People actually need to be aware.

Maybe a hard shock to the system was needed to get people out of their complacency and get them talking about meth in our state.

No one can claim that we’re not talking about it.