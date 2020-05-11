“Do they really think people will fill this out?” Pot group demanding legislative candidate positions on legalization for publication

I just had this sent over to me from a legislative candidate who quipped “Do they really think people will fill this out?”

A legislative survey coming from the twin hydra of long-time Dem operative Drey Samuelson, and pot advocate Melissa Mentele went to legislative candidates on Saturday demanding their response to a pro-pot survey, and noting that their answers will be published on their websites to tell voters in their districts their positions on legalizing pot (which still remains illegal at the federal level, btw):

Our ballot question committees would like to know your positions on these issues. We will publish the answers on our websites to educate voters in your district where you stand on cannabis reform. If you do not return the survey we will mark it as a “non-response.”

Do you support legalizing marijuana?

I’ll just bet that there will be a line of legislative candidates waiting to send that loaded gun of a survey back.