“Do they really think people will fill this out?” Pot group demanding legislative candidate positions on legalization for publication

I just had this sent over to me from a legislative candidate who quipped “Do they really think people will fill this out?”
A legislative survey coming from the twin hydra of long-time Dem operative Drey Samuelson, and pot advocate Melissa Mentele went to legislative candidates on Saturday demanding their response to a pro-pot survey, and noting that their answers will be published on their websites to tell voters in their districts their positions on legalizing pot (which still remains illegal at the federal level, btw):
Our ballot question committees would like to know your positions on these issues. We will publish the answers on our websites to educate voters in your district where you stand on cannabis reform. If you do not return the survey we will mark it as a “non-response.”
Do you support legalizing marijuana?
I’ll just bet that there will be a line of legislative candidates waiting to send that loaded gun of a survey back.
“Demand” sounds like a pretty strong word. The issue is on the ballot this fall so I don’t think it’s an unreasonable ask.
I can’t sign-on with this style of leadership .. it creates backlash and manufactures dissent. As long as this is the cut of our jib, our work in cannabis advocacy may never be done.
Legalize it, don’t criticize it.
Doesn’t look like a “demand” to me. Looks like they are politely asking for input. Are you really that scared of a plant Patty?
I don’t see any loaded gun questions. These are basic questions on a political stance in relation to cannabis as medicine for people that would benefit from it. I see no reason not to answer them if they actually believe what they say about cannabis then they should have no troubles answering the questions.
not a demand, maybe pick of a dictionary sometime. Are the repubs in this state so against a medicine might be available to help people, that you have to bash the people who need the medicine, and who want to help people get the medicine?
Yes people will fill it out! Cannabis is the the new beer, or glass of wine. Its less harmful then both previous mentioned substances. This is an article from a very biased man with no experience with cannabis and no knowledge of how it actually works. Living in fear of change.
I bet the Recreational vote fails by a margin of 70-30 or even 80-20. I don’t think people, including myself, want recreational marijuana. The medical is a whole different animal and I am inclined to support it. It can’t be any worse than the crap you get from Big Pharma, who are the biggest dope dealers in the world.
I personally will not vote for another legislator that does not support full legalization! The “old” Republicans will start to lose their seats to us younger ones.
Treat it like a medicine then. Grow it in regulated conditions, need a medical doctor prescription to obtain it. Otherwise it is just a way to recreational under the guise of medicinal. If the promoters aren’t willing to go this route, they are simply lying and trying to fool the voters.
Legalize both medical and recre6, it’s on the ballot, why won’t you answer the questions? You’re obligated to tell your constituents what you’ll do, not a loaded question. Quite treating cannabis as a street drug, and use the correct terminology, cannabis not pot.
I don’t think you have to be a Democrat to support cannabis legalization. Frankly, I’m not sure how any small government loving Republican can sleep at night knowing tax dollars are being wasted hunting people down and jailing them for a benevolent plant, while the state is raking in tax dollars from the sale of the known carcinogen, tobacco, and one of only two types of drugs that can actually kill you from withdrawals alone, alcohol.
I see the potheads are out in force
How is asking where candidates stand on ballot questions loaded? These kinds of surveys are done all the time but special interest groups.
If you are my elected representative for any office, at any level, I am fully expecting you to provide me with stand on any issue, and why.