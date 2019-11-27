Do we start calling Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Stehly “Trailer Park Theresa?”

This might be tweet of the week. From Argus Leader reporter Joe Sneve:
I can’t say that I’ve ever seen a City Councilperson in the big town to the South of me say they want “to see more mobile home parks in Sioux Falls” before. But, there’s a first time for everything.
As a person in city government it seems impossible to hear someone say they want more trailer parks..
That being said owner occupied trailer parks can provide an opportunity for upward mobility. Friends of mine who made much less bought houses before me by starting in trailer parks building equity that I didn’t while renting.
I’m not slamming them, as I’ve lived in them in college, and I’ve bought and sold them for Real Estate clients.
But that being said.. cities do a lot more managing of their locations and the problems sometimes associated with them than saying “give us more trailer parks.”
If Trailer Park Stehly is such an advocate of mobile homes, i hope she at least lives in one.
This is Sioux Falls, not Box Elder!
Wasn’t there a 2005 city plan to end homelessness by 2015? Not only did homelessness not end, it increased… well-done SF leadership, well-done.
If you build it, they will come. SF build homeless shelters and funded more homelessness. Stands to reason they would have more homeless.
It’s called affordable housing. On the economic spectrum, you might think it belongs on the “Badland’s Pawn” end near undesirable. Sounds like you’d have a signature to offer if we were to make them illegal ! If you can’t match a constructive idea, try not to just ridicule.