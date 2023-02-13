Do you agree with Rep. Erin Healy that “the safest place for kids are in families that have a married mom and dad” is “dangerous and un-American”

@SoDakCampaigns

Here’s a quote that you’ll possibly see on a postcard..

You know, you don’t always end up with a 2-parent family, and I would not presume to say that people don’t try their best with the tools they have to work with.

But I don’t know that I’d say that I’d get on twitter and deride what most people believe is the ideal is somehow “dangerous and un-American.”

