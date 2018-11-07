Do you think anyone is regretting putting their name on this list about now? Posted on November 7, 2018 by Pat Powers — 8 Comments ↓ Just thinking back to a week or two back… Do you think anyone is regretting putting their name on the “Republicans for Sutton” list about now? FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
No. Kristi only won by a few percentage points so let’s not pretend that this was a blowout and people should be shamed or embarrassed for supporting Sutton. There are plenty of repubs that voted for him because of their dislike of Noem.
Dislike? So it was personal? Seems petty.
That said, democracy works when candidates make their best case, citizens engage, we vote, we count the votes, the winners go to work doing the people’s business, and we go back to our lives.
If I lost friends every time they were on different sides in an election, I’d be lonely by now (including divorced and estranged from my children).
At the end of the day, last night was a pretty strong endorsement of what Republicans have done nationally, at the State level, and locally.
With the honor is also great responsibility so let’s just get to work. It is why they endorsed Republicans so broadly.
I don’t know why they voted for Sutton but obviously a lot did.
I agree with you about not losing friends over elections but maybe you could ask Pat why he thinks these people will be ousted by the GOP and why he feels the need to stir the pot over it.
I don’t read Pat suggested they be ousted. He asked a legitimate question.
Its not as though he closed strong.
Doubtful. Noem was a flawed candidate from the start, and there’s still a lot of resentment from Camp Jackley.
Time for a new Hughes County GOP chair. Very unimpressed.
Larry Pressler once again proving he is irrelevant.
Let’s keep all the “Former”s that way. I don’t know what enticed them to vote for Sutton with his love of Bernie policies and vote for Hillary, but whatever it was, they clearly weren’t seeing Sutton for what he actually is.