Does Ryan Brunner know he’s being woe-d?

From Facebook, this morning former gubernatorial candidate and political ‘character’ Lora Hubbel took it upon herself to use social media to cast biblical woe upon the South Dakota Office of School and Public Lands.
Has anyone mentioned to Ryan Brunner that his office is being woe-d this morning?
That might be funnier than her Facebook post about demons creating digital portals to our world.
Remember Constitution Party. You have to keep her. Republicans don’t ever want her back!
I wonder what she thinks of General Beadle? I was in the Capitol looking at the Christmas trees and saw General Beadle’s life size statue is on second floor in honor of School Lands. Turns out General Beadle is one of South Dakota’s two statues in the US Capitol in D.C. for the same reason. The state got all of this land from the federal government in 1889 to help fund education as did every other state. Is she alleging that the land should be given back to the federal government because it was federal land? She is totally losing it.
Does she go to Westboro Baptist Church?
Mr. Brunner plotting to take people’s houses in perhaps more realistic than the demons building portals into our living rooms, but not nearly as entertaining. Unless Mr. Brunner’s ill-gotten-houses are going to be used to house these portals. Then that would be very entertaining.
Lora herself is a victim of demonic possession. Once you understand that, it explains a lot.
Prediction: She’ll run for Commissioner of School and Public Lands with a severe lack of knowledge about what this office actually does. She’ll say that all commissioners have only ever wanted to make land grabs against citizens and owners of land. It’ll be a wonderful visual to watch her fail at this too.
She has not yet failed at that race…she could add it to the list…but then which party or parties would she run with…