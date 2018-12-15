Does Ryan Brunner know he’s being woe-d?

From Facebook, this morning former gubernatorial candidate and political ‘character’ Lora Hubbel took it upon herself to use social media to cast biblical woe upon the South Dakota Office of School and Public Lands.

Has anyone mentioned to Ryan Brunner that his office is being woe-d this morning?

That might be funnier than her Facebook post about demons creating digital portals to our world.

Remember Constitution Party. You have to keep her. Republicans don’t ever want her back!

