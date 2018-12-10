Does the Senate GOP Caucus need some Flex-seal™ for those leaks?

Anyone else noting that the Senate Republican Caucus seems a little ..leaky lately?

This past week, we had Stace Nelson tweeting pictures from the elections taking place in the GOP Senate caucus..

As well as anonymous person(s) dumping caucus campaign data & documents to democrats, possibly trying to intentionally to make someone look bad in the run up to the caucus elections.

Until they can come out with a political version of this stuff..

The GOP Senate Caucus might have to directly deal with their rule-breakers.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...