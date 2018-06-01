Doing the job of a precinct committeeperson – From Lincoln County GOP Chair Betty Otten Posted on June 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ From Lincoln County Chair Betty Otten comes a post about one person she’s supporting on Tuesday, and why it’s important to have good people in the role of legislator, and precinct committeeperson: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Here is the whole thing in case you are not FB friends with Betty…
As the Lincoln County Republican Chair, I’m personally asking you to re-elect Sue Lucas Peterson as both your Precinct Committeewoman (listed as Sue K. Lucas-Peterson on the ballot) for Lincoln-Sioux Falls Precinct 2-15, AND as your State Representative for District 13 on June 5th! Sue is one of our Lincoln County Republican leaders. She was formerly elected as the Minnehaha County Republican Party Chair for three consecutive terms starting in 1999. She co-chaired with her husband Bill Peterson two Republican State Conventions and served as the State Party Republican Vice Chairperson! That my friends is WORK! She and her husband have instilled that same servant’s heart into their three sons, too (Lucas Peterson , Robert Peterson & William Peterson). She listens, she cares, she coaches, she volunteers and she works tirelessly for you. She has good character, morals, and is highly respected both personally and professionally. I am privileged to call her friend!
For those unfamiliar with how our Republican Party state convention works, only the following County Delegates have the right to vote: the county chairman, county vice chairman, state committeeman, state committeewoman, three at-large delegates elected in the primary election preceding the convention (or June 5th this year), and each precinct committeeman and precinct committeewoman. Other Republicans can attend and observe, but they cannot vote.
When a precinct committeemen or committeewomen sends in his/her Declaration of Candidacy into their County Auditor by the legal deadline, they pledge a two-year commitment to faithfully serve their County Republican Party, if elected, to help get GOP candidates elected, update voter information, raise monies, etc. They’ll walk for their candidates distributing information, work fair booths, man the phones, drive voters to the polls, show up for meetings, etc. They ARE “the real boots on the ground workers”! For most, if the precinct committeeman or woman is the only one who applies to represent that precinct, they automatically win and are not placed on the primary ballot.
Sadly, every two years when the State Convention looms, people come out of the blue, never seen or heard from before by the local Party and challenge the faithful precinct committeemen or committeewomen in a primary election. Why? Because they want to vote at the State GOP Convention. They have no appetite to serve the rest of their 2-year elected term; and once they’ve attended the Convention, the County Party never sees them again. It’s legal but hurts the local County Party because a true servant who believes that work and service are not dirty words is no longer able to vote at our local level either.
That’s why I’m appealing to you as Republican voters. Your vote really counts in these two races! Thank you!
Well written…we need to reform the process…committeeman/woman also vote for county chairs and local offices who ultimately vote for state chair
I believe there is one AG candidate and one broken down marine who are trying to stack the deck to take over the party…
I think the whole running for AG thing is just a ploy to gain power in this process as well as on the platform at convention
Then as Betty says we will never see them again
It will be an interesting experience for some counties to meet new precinct committee people for the first time, at the convention.
Party meetings and events aren’t difficult to find, and are advertised in the county papers.