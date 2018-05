Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota big debate among the Republican primary candidates for Governor is tonight in Sioux Falls at the Downtown Hilton Garden Inn.

If you’re looking for more information or want to attend, you can register here or by going to AFPGovForumSD.com.

Or if you can’t make it – the event will be livestreamed via Facebook at the AFP’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AFPSouthDakota/.

