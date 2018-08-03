Don’t forget – SD Dem’s do-over in 1 week.

In case you had forgotten, Ann Tornberg’s Democrat do-over convention will be held in 7 days because they botched up their candidate certifications.
Interestingly, Tatewin Means who lost the Democrat nomination for Attorney General in the original convention which was voided for lack of proper campaign filings hasn’t terminated her campaign committee yet as of this morning.
Hmm…..
Will Stacie Nelson be attending???
Yep! SDDP Party leadership messed up on this one but at least this state party does not have a legislative candidate that publically slipped up, stated how he really felt and stated that businesses should be able to discriminate and refuse service based on the color of a person’s skin.