Don’t forget to take your kids to the local comic store today for “Free Comic Book Day.”

One of my kids favorite annual events is taking place today at two stores here in Brookings. “Free Comic Book Day” is celebrating it’s 16th year, and is a great chance to get the kids away from electronics, and encouraging them to read:

It’s the 16th annual Free Comic Book Day and this year 2,300 participating comic book shops worldwide are expected to give away more than 5.7 million comic books. Many shops also will host community events such as costume contests, drawings by guest artists, creator signings, raffles, door prizes, photos with costumed characters and other activities.

Read that here.

Aside from all the free stuff your kids will walk away from, it’s a great opportunity to support your local small businesspeople, as many of the comic book stores are local mom & pop shops working to support their business.

And, for those who often wax nostalgic as I do, it’s a great way to come across things you enjoyed in your youth.

Interested? You can find participating retailers on this web site.

Now go enjoy a beautiful springtime Saturday!

