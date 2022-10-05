Don’t know how well that went last time it happened…

Had an interesting tidbit passed along.

Apparently, representatives of the South Dakota ‘Freedom Caucus’ are reaching out to other state’s House GOP caucuses because they want to introduce more rules and bylaws into South Dakota’s House GOP Caucus. (This would be the group chaired by Tina Mulally, which reaching for the easy joke might make it more appropriately, the ‘Free-dumb Caucus’ group.). And it leaves me asking, why are they looking for new and different rules. Aren’t they supposed to be for less government?

If I recall, the last time someone went trying to introduce more rules into the House caucus, women were told they had to wear nylons, skirts below the knees, and barred from sleeveless tops.

So GOP House (and prospective House) members, consider the source when you all get together after the elections.