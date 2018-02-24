Dr. Fred Deutsch to run for District 4 State House

Dr. Fred Deutsch today announced his intention to run for the South Dakota House of Representatives for District 4 (Grant, Deuel, Rural Brookings and rural Codington Counties) in the 2018 election. Deutsch, a Republican, served previously in the legislature from 2015-16. He served on the Education, Health, and Commerce committees.

“I have spent my life dedicated to public service and to caring for people,” Deutsch said. “When I heard one of the Reps wasn’t planning to run again, Kathleen and I began to pray about returning to the legislature. As things came together, we felt it right to run again.”

If elected, Dr. Deutsch said his priorities will include keeping our children safe at school and improving transparency and civility in government. Deutsch continued, “As a father and grandfather, and a former school board member, the only thing more important to me than providing our children world-class schools is providing them safe schools.”

“If the voters return me to Pierre, I will promote transparency and civility in government, and will always listen to the people. It was an honor to serve the people of District 4 and the State of South Dakota, and it would be my great honor to serve them again for the next two years.”

Deutsch has lived in rural Watertown since 1983. He met his wife Kathleen, a Webster native, at chiropractic school and they have practiced together in Watertown for 35 years. They raised four daughters and have maintained an active life serving their patients, church and community.

Dr. Deutsch cites his upbringing as the son of a Holocaust survivor who came to America with a sixth-grade education and spent his life working as a laborer as what has influenced his love of public service and education.

