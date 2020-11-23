Dr. Terry Lee for Governor effort for Gov in 2022 appears to have been terminated. But there’s already a Libertarian.

I was doing a little work on cleaning up things from 2020, as we move towards the 2022 election cycle, and I noticed that we’ve already appear to have lost one of our declared gubernatorial candidates for 2022.

Dr. Terry Lee LaFleur, D.O.L./J.D. and other superlatives, apparently terminated his campaign committee at the time of the last filing without any public mention:

Terry Lee Terminated by Pat Powers on Scribd

If you recall, LaFleur had earlier declared that he would be running on the Constitution Party Ticket for the office of Governor in the 2022 election. Unfortunately, Terry and Lora Hubbel broke the CON party, so there isn’t one in the state anymore. And it appears that Terry is going quietly into the night.

However, if you third-party acolytes were thinking you’re going to be left out of the campaigns in 2022, you’re forgetting the alternative. Because as of August 21, Rene Meyer has announced she’s switched from the Constitution Party because there were “people in the party creating problems that could not be overcome or saved, ” and she’s now running for Governor as a Libertarian in 2022:

Stay tuned.