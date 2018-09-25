“Dr.” Terry Lee LaFleur shut down again. Supreme Court dismisses appeal.

“Dr.” Terry Lee LaFleur found himself shut down once again late last week in his quest to become our state’s next governor.

Chief Justice Gilbertson rejected LaFleur’s legal wizardry on behalf of the South Dakota Supreme Court, as Terry sought to be placed on the ballot:

And that was that.

One goofball Constitution party member down…..

…One to go.

