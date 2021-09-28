Draft AG explanation on Amendment C coming in November

From KELOland news, the Attorney General’s office is announcing that the official AG opinion for Amendment C, which proposes to raise the vote threshold for initiated Constitutional Amendments will be coming in November:

Bormann said he’s been informed that the attorney general intends to put out the draft explanation for Amendment C on November 2, one day after the public-comment period law takes effect. The new law says the attorney general must issue a draft, accept any public comments, and then issue a final version.

and..

Absentee voting for the June 2022 primary begins Tuesday, April 22. That is four weeks before May 16, the date that Ravnsborg has interpreted as the legal deadline for the attorney general to deliver the official statement.

Schoenbeck, a lawyer, contends that Amendment C if passed would apply to two Medicaid-expansion measures that are circulating for signatures from registered voters. Their sponsors hope to qualify them for the November 2022 ballot. They face a 5 p.m. CT deadline on November 8, 2021, to be submitted to the secretary of state.