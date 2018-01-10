Draft of “Tapio for US House” Campaign website snapshot grabbed by Google

You all know I love a great campaign scoop… And courtesy of Google, we have one this afternoon on the plans of Republican Neal Tapio as he prepares to run for Congress.

In doing a search for Tapio information, I stumbled across this recent screenshot of nealtapio.info, which appears to be at least an early draft of his campaign website dated December 27, 2017..

In the lower left corner, you can see that it’s noted as “Copyright 2017 Neal Tapio For House.”

Is this an authentic offering from the campaign? The signs point to “very possibly.”

The header of the page is the same as an image that was prominently included in a press release he issued yesterday regarding the Interfaith rally he was in attendance at today. You’ll note it’s the same image at the top of the website as where he notes on page 1 – “This is the root cause of Islamic terrorism”:

Tapio Press Release by Pat Powers on Scribd

I’m sure there will be more to come as State Senator Tapio moves closer to making an announcement official. But in the meantime, you can read it here, courtesy of Google.

