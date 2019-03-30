Drinking Liberally Sioux Falls recaps Dem’s chair election

From Drinking Liberally Sioux Falls, we find that Ann Tornberg was doomed after 4 years of failures to Paula Hawks’ “sour grapes” campaign.

And many of the challengers held little interest for the Democrat party people:

In South Dakota, Democrats choose their Chairperson for the next four years last Saturday. The current Chair, Ann Tornberg, could not withstand Paula Hawk’s sour grapes campaign and lost to Paula on the second ballot. On the first ballot, Ann received 23% to Paula’s 45%. The other four candidates received the following percentage of votes on the first ballot: Allison Renville 3%, Tom Cool 12%, John Kennedy Claussen 12%, John Cunningham 3%. in the other officer contests, Randy Sieller of Fort Pierre was elected Vice-chair over Paula’s hand picked candidate and Lorri May and Bill Nibbelink were re-elected Secretary and Treasurer respectively. Time will tell if the Democratic Party chose wisely and can reverse its long decline. I need a Drink.

