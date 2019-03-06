During Free Speech act testimony, SDSU President Dunn claimed “No Safe Zones” at University. But, where did that Safe Zone sign come from?

The Free Speech Act – House Bill 1087 – which is set to be resurrected tomorrow had some interesting testimony when it was heard the first time.

One item to pay attention to in the testimony is where one of the opponents, SDSU President Barry Dunn, claimed in testimony that there were no “safe zones” at South Dakota State:

“We don’t have free speech zones, and we don’t have safe zones, either.”

But, at least in partial rebuttal, I’ve got to point a couple of things out.

On page 13 of the 1/3/19 correspondence between the regents and state legislators SDSU proudly reports on their “safe zones:”

The mission of SDSU’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Access (ODIEA) is to enrich the university community’s understanding and appreciation of diversity, practice of inclusion, advancement of equity, and integration of access. ODIEA leads and facilitates the development of institutional policies and protocols intended to create a more representative, equitable, and inclusive university. Its roles on the SDSU campus include the following: and…. • Develop and host training and development programs with a focus on diversity, inclusion, equity, and access topics such as Safe Zone/Ally training, Diversity Academy, Difference is Dialogue, and other similar programs.

And in an attachment to the same January letter to legislators, SDSU says their “safe zones” are a “great accomplishment” Diversity and Inclusion Committee (formerly Diversity Enhancement Committee) In 2002, the Diversity Enhancement Committee was created to facilitate communication, coordination and collaboration on matters of diversity and inclusion. Renamed the Diversity and Inclusion Committee in Fall 2012, it is comprised of faculty, staff, and students, is chaired by a faculty member and reports to the Faculty Senate. The CDO is the administrative liaison to the committee which includes representation from the OMSA so as to facilitate on-going and regular communication between these two important offices. Committee responsibilities include providing advice and counsel regarding the climate for diversity and inclusion and coordinating advocacy activities. and… Read that on page 269 of the same document. And you can’t help but notice the “Safe Zone Program” on the SDSU Website. But it gets better from here. According to the passage above, a portion acknowledges there are signs that say “Safe Zone” Which doesn’t exactly match up what with what was said in committee. Interestingly, if you go looking for the SDSU signs noting the safe zones (that President Dunn says SDSU doesn’t have) you come up with these links on Google… But if you click on them, but the content seems to have been scrubbed from South Dakota State University’s web page. The links are clearly there (such as for safe zone faq’s), but the content has been removed. However, despite the scrubbing of SDSU’s website, it looks like you can find examples of the signs for the posted safe zones out there if you look hard enough. One website claims this was the former design of the “Safe Zone” designation for areas on the SDSU Campus. In fact, even the Collegian, South Dakota State’s school newspaper had a mention of a safe zone located in the University Student Union in 2014: “Looking at what other peer institutions had done, it’s very unusual for a student union not to have a GSA or LGBT group in an office space in their union,” Jenn Novotny, director of The Union, said. and… According to De Reza, the office will serve as a central place for people to come and learn about LGBT issues, and for people of the LGBT community to find support. Due to lack of their own office space, people may not know where to go to find this type of support or safe zone, De Reza said. and.. The office space will also provide GSA with room for their Safe Zone Training, a service the group provides to various groups at the university, De Reza said. The office will provide a space for the group to meet as well as provide space for students to study or hang out in a safe environment. “…It’s [office space is] something that we kind of need because though we do … blend with these other multicultural groups, we are becoming our own type of group as well, there are similarities yes, but there are differences, and the different kinds of needs we have…it’ll be nice to have a place,” Mosholder said. Read that story here. So, long story short… That part where President Dunn explained to Senate State Affairs that SDSU doesn’t have “safe zones?” That might not have exactly been accurate. A good lesson to take from this? When the Board of Regents or one of the Universities try to assure you that they “don’t” do something, take Ronald Reagan’s approach. “Trust.. but verify.”

