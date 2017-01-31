Dusty Johnson 2016 4q FEC Report. 105k Raised. 1.6k Spent, 103k Cash on Hand

2018 South Dakota Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson got off to a very strong start in his first quarter of fundraising for the campaign. Especially considering his efforts only started a week before Thanksgiving, two years prior to the 2018 General Election.

Just under $105k raised. $1600 spent, and having over $103,000 cash on hand is a pretty good way to kick of his campaign, and shows the steep uphill battle that any potential challengers would face.

Dusty Johnson 2016 4q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

And yes, before you point it out in the comment section, I did send Dusty a check. As should you.

Facebook Twitter