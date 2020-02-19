Dusty Johnson Announces Re-Election Campaign for House

Rapid City, South Dakota – Today U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson officially announced his intent to seek re-election to the U.S. House.

“I said I had energy to burn and South Dakota sent me to Washington to make good on that promise,” said Johnson. “In Congress, I spend every day working to ensure South Dakota has a seat at the table.”

During his first term in the U.S. House, Johnson:

– Was named Republican leader of the Agriculture subcommittee that oversees food stamps and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

– Introduced the FEEDD Act to ensure USDA moved the prevent plant harvest date for producers.

– Led efforts to secure bipartisan votes for President Trump’s USMCA trade deal, which was signed into law this year.

– Stood with the president during the government shutdown to secure funding for the border wall, ultimately securing billions for new construction.

– Opposed legislation that didn’t do enough to combat the nation’s $23 trillion debt and consistently voted against overreaching federal regulations.

– Supported the administration’s efforts to curb welfare abuses and promote work for able-bodied individuals receiving food stamps.

“I’m proud of what South Dakota’s congressional office has achieved in such a short time, but there’s so much more I want to get done. Agriculture is my number one priority and our farmers and ranchers need secure trade deals. We need to continue to prioritize border security, and I will be a solid partner in delivering the president’s goal of 400 new miles by the end of 2020. Rather than add to the problem, I want to deliver the solution to our national debt. I have big goals, but I have a lot more energy to burn for South Dakota.”

Click here to watch Johnson’s campaign announcement video.

