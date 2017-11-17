Dusty Johnson Announces Record $500K Raised for Congressional Bid

MITCHELL, SD – The Dusty Johnson for Congress campaign announced raising a record breaking $500,000 in South Dakota’s Republican primary. The sum is more than has been raised by any non-incumbent at this stage in a congressional primary.

This announcement comes after Dusty Johnson received national recognition as “On The Radar” by the National Republican Congressional Committee as a part of their Young Guns program. The program identifies competitive campaigns based on certain performance metrics including fundraising.

“Thanksgiving has come early this year,” said Dusty Johnson. “We have been working hard to spread my positive message about improving our communities and infrastructure, taking power back from DC for South Dakota families, and finding a way to end the dysfunction in Washington. The level of investment that we have received thus far is proof that South Dakotans know that only I have the experience to make sure that Washington gets back to work for South Dakotans.”

Dusty Johnson grew up in a working-class family in Central South Dakota and graduated from USD Vermillion. A former policy staff member for Governor Mike Rounds, Dusty learned early on he had a passion for public service. After serving on the Public Utilities Commission, Dusty became Governor Daugaard’s Chief of Staff and helped lead the state out of a $127 million deficit. Dusty currently works as Vice President at Vantage Point Solutions in Mitchell where he helps telecommunications companies deploy fiber and broadband into rural communities.

