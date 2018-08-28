Dusty Johnson appearance on Neil Cavuto Posted on August 28, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ After Dem Congressional Candidate Tim Bjorkman came out against the GOP Tax cuts, Dusty Johnson came out and explained why cutting taxes is good on Neil Cavuto: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
And wages still remain stagnant as shareholders just line their pockets with more profit. Come to SD, where people work 2 or 3 jobs, not because they want to, but because they have to.
4% growth because everyone is exporting their current inventory before tariffs go into effect. Just wait until the 3rd quarter numbers come in and it tanks.