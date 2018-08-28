Dusty Johnson appearance on Neil Cavuto

After Dem Congressional Candidate Tim Bjorkman came out against the GOP Tax cuts, Dusty Johnson came out and explained why cutting taxes is good on Neil Cavuto:

2 Replies to “Dusty Johnson appearance on Neil Cavuto”

  1. Anonymous

    And wages still remain stagnant as shareholders just line their pockets with more profit. Come to SD, where people work 2 or 3 jobs, not because they want to, but because they have to.

  2. Anonymous

    4% growth because everyone is exporting their current inventory before tariffs go into effect. Just wait until the 3rd quarter numbers come in and it tanks.

