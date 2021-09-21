Dusty Johnson asking committee why they’re working on honoring blueberry month instead of anything meaningful September 21, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
4 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson asking committee why they’re working on honoring blueberry month instead of anything meaningful”
💥
Yeah. What ever happened to his Maryland annexes most of DC bill again?
Take those berries, Mr. Chairman. Rock on, Dusty!!!
And Dusty was correct.