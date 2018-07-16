Dusty Johnson Campaign all over the state this weekend Posted on July 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ The Dusty Johnson campaign was all over the place this weekend, as they had both Dusty and his campaign crews in several locations! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Anyone else think he’s campaigning like Thune does on the parade circuit? I’d venture to say he’s running a flawless campaign that’s actually Dusty.
His campaign is really the only one this cycle that’s entirely candidate focused in the candidates style. Very impressive.
The only thing I haven’t liked is the quality of his videos/advertisements. Kristi, by far, has had the best quality videos/advertisements this cycle which is also not a surprise.
No surprise. In his PUC campaigns he was on par with many congressional races.