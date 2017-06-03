Dusty Johnson campaign at Dairyfest in Brookings today

The summer campaign season is out in earnest today with campaigns appearing at the periphery of public events.
Team Dusty is at Dairy Fest today in Brookings, and I should have a report from the Ribfest in Sioux Falls later today. I’m hearing there are other public events in Huron and Sisseton today, so I’m sure we will see politicians out and about.
Campaign 2018 is upon us. Stay tuned!
I could be wrong but I think this is a total waste of time. It’s not even 2018 yet and no one will remember this stuff when the election comes around next summer.
It’s like a lot of nervous energy.
People don’t want to be inundated with politics a year out. If the candidate was there then I think it is good (like the Jackley gathering in Lemmon is good) but orange t-shirt kids promoting a candidate most regular people don’t know anything about doesn’t seem like a good use of time.
I disagree. It is the competitive nature of the political market today. His team is planting seeds, face time with conversations. The exposure is good. I wonder if SDDP or any of their candidates were there? One must take advantage of everything out there.
Curious if SDDP candidate Chris Martian was there cussing up a storm or if he just intends to have a twitter campaign.
Reminds me of when John Thune beat Carole Hillard.
While Carole was courting big-money opinion leaders, John Thune and his team were working it hard from the grassroots just like Dusty is doing this year.