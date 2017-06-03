Dusty Johnson campaign at Dairyfest in Brookings today

The summer campaign season is out in earnest today with campaigns appearing at the periphery of public events.

Team Dusty is at Dairy Fest today in Brookings, and I should have a report from the Ribfest in Sioux Falls later today. I’m hearing there are other public events in Huron and Sisseton today, so I’m sure we will see politicians out and about.

Campaign 2018 is upon us. Stay tuned!