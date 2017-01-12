Dusty Johnson Campaign Raises $104,000 in First Few Weeks

Congressional candidate and former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson raised more than $104,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016, despite being in the race for only a few weeks.

“People are excited Dusty is running,” said campaign treasurer Greg McCurry. “We are just getting started, but the response to his race is incredible.”

Johnson received significant support from donors large and small. More than two-thirds of his donations were for less than $1000 and his most common contribution was for $100.

Johnson lives in Mitchell with his wife and three sons. He works as an executive for Vantage Point Solutions, a telecommunications engineering and consulting firm.

