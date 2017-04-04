Dusty Johnson Campaign Raises $127,000 in First Quarter of 2017

Dusty Johnson Campaign Raises $127,000 in First Quarter
Congressional candidate Dusty Johnson exceeded his fundraising goal for the first quarter of 2017, raising over $127,000. This added to the $104,000 raised in the fourth quarter of 2016 shows strong support for his campaign.
“The excitement and support we saw in the fourth quarter of 2016 has continued and accelerated,” said campaign treasurer Greg McCurry. “Dusty is receiving support from every corner of South Dakota.”
Dusty continues to receive significant support from donors large and small with 92% of aggregate contributions coming from fellow South Dakotans. “More than 540 donors, from Yankton to Belle Fourche, are making this campaign a success — thank you!” said Johnson.
Following the announcement Dusty would face a Republican primary opponent, contributions increased significantly with the campaign receiving over 200 individual donations totaling more than $59,000 in the final 3 weeks of the quarter.
Meanwhile, Dusty has kept his so-called “burn rate” to a minimum, finishing the quarter with over $200,000 cash on hand.
Dusty Johnson, a former PUC Commissioner and Governor’s Chief of Staff, lives in Mitchell with his wife and three sons. He works as an executive for Vantage Point Solutions, a telecommunications engineering and consulting firm.
Another good quarter by Dusty! I wonder what his goals are –how much does one need to raise for a congressional race?
500k
With a competitive primary (and probably an uncompetitive general), I’d say $1-1.5 million.
$231,000 raised and only $31,000 spent? That’s impressive numbers, but not surprising for a guy like Dusty.
How much from the D.C. lobbyists from his fundraiser in Washington last week?
I wouldn’t think much money came from DC but Daugaard coming out early and strong making calls and sending a letter asking for money on behalf of Dusty a couple weeks ago was large. According to the press release Daugaard’s endorsement was worth a minimum of $59k since the letter came after he got an opponent. Dusty and Daugaard dropped the hammer hard.
He shouldn’t be so greedy. He could leave some money for other future aspirants.
That $59k raised after the Daugaard letter was sent might be a good benchmark to anticipate what Krebs raised through her first couple weeks since it’s the same time frame.
Still a lot to raise in short time.
I’d say Shantel needs to put up about $50k. Grab the low-hanging fruit from the big supporters that she would’ve had to have lined up before she announced.
Well with “92% of aggregate contributions coming from fellow South Dakotans” it does not appear to be many of them.
Good job Dusty. Keep going strong!
Do you have a link to the report? It’s so frustrating trying to find something on that website…
I’m guessing they haven’t filed with the FEC yet. Not due until the 15th
Dusty Johnson for Congress.
Not a very big sum, Mickelson raised that much at one fundraiser. It will be interesting to see what Krebs reports.
It is a lot of money and he has the governor supporting him.He raised over $100k in 46 days to start his campaign. That is a fast start. Incredibly fast. I doubt anyone else can do that – especially you.You throw the gov in there and it’s incredibly unfair for anyone running against him – that’s why Daugaard’s endorsement early meant so much to him. He threw the everything including the kitchen sink at Krebs because he knows he is going to skunk her in this report.
Krebs got in at the end of the first quarter. Not a good time strategically. That means her numbers will be lower than Dusty’s first report and no where near these. She had just over two weeks to compete with his three months and the Governor making calls for him. No way she competes with Dusty in the first financial report. It’s not fair but unfortunately this will impact her campaign’s positive energy.
The next quarter will be the quarter to actually compare them.
Many state candidates make this mistake when they jump to federal. Inluding Mike Rounds who took a lot of heat for weak reporting numbers. SD state races don’t put the stock in reporting like the feds.
Dusty will sleep like a baby knowing he owned this quarter and thanking Governor Daugaard for all of his support. Because early on fundraising is all that matters.
It’s impressive.
How much of this can be attributed to the Governor’s support and effort raising money on his behalf? Dynamic Duo!!!
Yeah Daugaard. Bleaugh.
I support Dusty and it’s not because of Daugaard. Ease up a bit on the love fest. It is gross.
It’s a much needed show of muscle for team Daugaard especially after Roberts losing the chairman race. It shows donors are still willing to listen even if the central committee won’t. He’s a very popular governor supporting an energetic candidate.
Where do Kristi and Jackley come down for $$$. IN state vs out of state money.
I’d bet 90% of Marty’s is in state versus 10% for Noem.
Well state races don’t have to report quarterly so we won’t be getting numbers anytime soon.
I would suspect Marty’s at about 85% in state, and Noem at 70%.
Raising that much money so soon makes one wonder if he is a creature from the swamp….
If I’m Shantel, I’m thinking to myself that “I was a damn good legislator and an even better SOS – but sheeeeet, there’s a lot of my friends supporting Dusty. Maybe the best bet for me to continue serving the public is to just stay where I’m at.”
She jumped in head first to the deep end.