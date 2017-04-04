Dusty Johnson Campaign Raises $127,000 in First Quarter of 2017

Dusty Johnson Campaign Raises $127,000 in First Quarter

Congressional candidate Dusty Johnson exceeded his fundraising goal for the first quarter of 2017, raising over $127,000. This added to the $104,000 raised in the fourth quarter of 2016 shows strong support for his campaign.

“The excitement and support we saw in the fourth quarter of 2016 has continued and accelerated,” said campaign treasurer Greg McCurry. “Dusty is receiving support from every corner of South Dakota.”

Dusty continues to receive significant support from donors large and small with 92% of aggregate contributions coming from fellow South Dakotans. “More than 540 donors, from Yankton to Belle Fourche, are making this campaign a success — thank you!” said Johnson.

Following the announcement Dusty would face a Republican primary opponent, contributions increased significantly with the campaign receiving over 200 individual donations totaling more than $59,000 in the final 3 weeks of the quarter.

Meanwhile, Dusty has kept his so-called “burn rate” to a minimum, finishing the quarter with over $200,000 cash on hand.

Dusty Johnson, a former PUC Commissioner and Governor’s Chief of Staff, lives in Mitchell with his wife and three sons. He works as an executive for Vantage Point Solutions, a telecommunications engineering and consulting firm.

