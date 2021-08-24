Dusty Johnson campaign releases polling data showing strength in state

The Dusty Johnson for Congress campaign released a poll this evening showing that no matter who might be “exploring” a challenge to Dusty in the Congressional race, he’s definitely starting the campaign from a position of strength:

Dusty, however, has a plus 33% net favorability among all voters. This is the highest among South Dakota elected officials. Even more impressive, Dusty’s net favorability is plus 57% among South Dakota Republicans (69% favorable, 12% unfavorable). This is the highest among South Dakota elected officials, as well.

Check out the entire polling memorandum for yourself:

Dusty Johnson – August Polling Results by Pat Powers on Scribd