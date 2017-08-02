Dusty Johnson campaign sends out e-mail on Union County Straw Poll results

The Union County GOP Straw poll that we reported earlier this week hasn’t gotten past the notice of the candidates, as GOP Congressional hopeful Dusty Johnson sent out an e-mail blast this afternoon bringing it to people’s attention:
Johnson doesn’t seem to give it the same level of importance that Krebs did with her touting a newspaper poll in March that gave her a superior position, but does note that it suggests a groundswell of grassroots support… as he uses it to ask for money, as candidates are wont to do when there’s a benchmark showing one up over another.
There’s still a lot of campaign left to go, and I’m sure there will be many more newspaper and straw polls for candidates to base mailings on and to fire up the troops.
Stay tuned.
All positive news is good news….might as well take advantage of it.
I’m not sure which is worse, the Union County GOP sending a press release only releasing percentages for a poll where only 30 people voted, including Dems and kids, or Dusty using it to further mislead voters. Shame on them both.
How did he mislead anyone? That part where he says that “it’s not scientific?”
Breaking news: My Sully County coffee group poll has Krebs leading Johnson 90% to 10%. Shantel- you have permission to send a press release on it.
Real polls show Clinton winning.
OOOOPS wrong race.