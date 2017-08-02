Dusty Johnson campaign sends out e-mail on Union County Straw Poll results

The Union County GOP Straw poll that we reported earlier this week hasn’t gotten past the notice of the candidates, as GOP Congressional hopeful Dusty Johnson sent out an e-mail blast this afternoon bringing it to people’s attention:

Johnson doesn’t seem to give it the same level of importance that Krebs did with her touting a newspaper poll in March that gave her a superior position, but does note that it suggests a groundswell of grassroots support… as he uses it to ask for money, as candidates are wont to do when there’s a benchmark showing one up over another.

There’s still a lot of campaign left to go, and I’m sure there will be many more newspaper and straw polls for candidates to base mailings on and to fire up the troops.

Stay tuned.

