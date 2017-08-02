Dusty Johnson Campaign video on federal regulation, and his High School Job Posted on August 2, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ A new Dusty Johnson Campaign video talking about federal regulation and his High School Job was just posted today on facebook. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
The reason why 15 year olds have to work sometimes like that, is because their parents are not making enough. Because their parents’ employers don’t pay enough and then these employers turn around and contribute to Republican congressional candidates like Dusty’s and Shantel;s, in order, to help keep, or hope to keep, everyones’ wages down.
I might also add, that I find it ironic, that Dusty values overtime pay. Because often his political party is trying to change the rules on when and how employers are required to pay overtime to employees to the employers’ advantage…..