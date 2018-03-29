Dusty Johnson certified for ballot. Where’s Terry Lee LaFleur? Posted on March 29, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ Dusty Johnson’s petitions to become a candidate for Congress were certified this afternoon. But no Terry Lee LaFleur for Governor petitions yet. Did he not make the ballot? Stay tuned… FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I hope he did. I mean I’m not voting for him but I wish well for the guy.
Where’s Noem? I’m sure she made it, but I haven’t seen any reporting on her numbers.
She made it some time ago…seems the casual approach, no big deal she makes the ballot all the time
Nice spin, Brasell. You must have just barely pulled together enough signatures to qualify. Did you even get as many as Dusty?
Sorry not Brasell…just a citizen….not everyone on here is a paid staffer
I didn’t see Sutton, Bjorkman, Shantel or Kristi make a big deal about it
The only ones I saw make a photo op even about it were Marty, Dusty and Tapio
The ones who fail to beat expectations usually keep their mouths shut. If Kristi had done well, she’d be crowing about it.