Dusty Johnson Commercial going on the air tomorrow – “Stage” Posted on April 2, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ The Dusty Johnson for Congress campaign is going on the air tomorrow with a 60 second commercial about Dusty’s background. And we have it first! Check out Dusty Johnson’s first commercial “Stage,” here first at Dakotawarcollege.com FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I believe this ad substantially lowers his odds of winning the primary.
Not a big fan of this ad….never talk about your weaknesses as you are acknowledging them.
I liked the second half more than the first half, business owner, family man, working with governor…I would have put something in there about standing up to Feinstein…that is one of his best moments EVER!