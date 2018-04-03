Dusty Johnson Commercial going on the air tomorrow – “Stage”

The Dusty Johnson for Congress campaign is going on the air tomorrow with a 60 second commercial about Dusty’s background. And we have it first!  Check out Dusty Johnson’s first commercial “Stage,” here first at Dakotawarcollege.com

2 Replies to “Dusty Johnson Commercial going on the air tomorrow – “Stage””

    Not a big fan of this ad….never talk about your weaknesses as you are acknowledging them.

    I liked the second half more than the first half, business owner, family man, working with governor…I would have put something in there about standing up to Feinstein…that is one of his best moments EVER!

