Dusty Johnson Congressional fundraiser before the Hughes County Lincoln Day dinner. Posted on February 21, 2017 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ I'm hearing between 50-60 people are in attendance. In case you're interested, here's the invitation that went out:
He did a GREAT job with his speech at the Republican dinner.
Not surprising but that looks like Rob Skjonsberg in the front left of that picture.