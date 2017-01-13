Dusty Johnson continues having a good week, meets with Family Heritage Alliance staff.

After reporting very strong fundraising numbers for a campaign 2 years away, AND receiving an unexpected Gubernatorial endorsement, SDGOP Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson is continuing to have a good week with some nice comments from Family Heritage Alliance director Dale Bartscher:

“Dusty is optimistic that he is gaining traction in his fundraising efforts and his explanation of why he is running was tied into the qualities that he believes our next Representative should have. These qualities included: being a hard worker, balancing work and family, being able to stay afloat in all the political nuances, and connecting with South Dakotans back home. He also said he puts great weight in his Christian Worldview and that even though there may be disagreements at some point, we are all striving for the same goal.”