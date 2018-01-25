Dusty Johnson Continues to Break Fundraising Records

Raises Over $100,000 for Fifth Consecutive Quarter; Exceeds $600,000 Raised in Total

MITCHELL, SD – The Dusty Johnson for Congress campaign announced today that it raised $115,000 in contributions during the fourth quarter of 2017. This raises Dusty’s overall fundraising sum to a record-breaking $600,000 in South Dakota’s Republican primary. $600,000 is more than any previous challenger or open seat candidate for Congress at this stage in the race and Dusty Johnson is on pace to continue setting South Dakota fundraising records. Dusty has raised more than $100,000 for five consecutive quarters.

“I think this is a clear indication that South Dakotans are looking for a solutions-oriented candidate to represent them in Washington,” said Dusty Johnson. “Whether it’s answering your questions through my ‘Ask Dusty’ videos on Facebook, meeting for coffee to listen to your concerns about our nation, or shaking hands outside of the farm show – South Dakotans are learning that I’m the only candidate for Congress that has the know how to get Washington back on track.”

Dusty Johnson grew up in a working-class family in central South Dakota and graduated from the University of South Dakota. A former policy staff member for Governor Mike Rounds, Dusty learned early on he had a passion for public service. After serving on the Public Utilities Commission, Dusty became Governor Daugaard’s Chief of Staff and helped lead the state out of a $127 million deficit. Dusty currently works as Vice President at Vantage Point Solutions in Mitchell where he helps telecommunication companies deploy fiber and broadband into rural communities.

