Dusty Johnson December 2017 fundraising letter out in mailboxes Posted on December 19, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ I hadn't had a chance to put it up yet, but last week Dusty Johnson had sent out a unique fundraising letter talking about his campaign plans, all in handwritten script. And here it is: Dusty December 2017 Fundraiser by Pat Powers on Scribd
Nicely done Dusty! Merry Christmas!