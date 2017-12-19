Dusty Johnson December 2017 fundraising letter out in mailboxes

I hadn’t had a chance to put it up yet, but last week Dusty Johnson had sent out a unique fundraising letter talking about his campaign plans, all in handwritten script. And here it is:

Dusty December 2017 Fundraiser by Pat Powers on Scribd

