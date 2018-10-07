Dusty Johnson endorsed by the Rapid City Journal

GOP Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson has a nice surprise in the Rapid City Journal this morning, as the paper endorsed him in the Congressional race：

Johnson, meanwhile, is an energetic, old-style Reagan conservative, emphasizing individual responsibility, limited government and strength abroad.

And…

Some will reject Johnson as a career politician, but what he knows and does matter more. Johnson served as former chief of staff to Gov. Dennis Daugaard and has gained experience implementing public policy. Knowing all aspects of the political game, he would use that to the state’s benefit. On a variety of issues, Johnson can quickly get into the technical weeds, the details upon which laws typically succeed or fail.

The Rapid City Journal gives its endorsement to Johnson on the strength of his administrative background, his understanding of policies at a granular level, and on his close reflection of the views held by most South Dakotans.

Read it all here.

