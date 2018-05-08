Dusty Johnson for Congress in mailboxes again

A couple more mailers have popped into my mailbox from Congressional hopeful Dusty Johnson since last week. (In case you haven’t seen them.)
The first is a generic piece on solving the country’s big problems.
The second ties more directly into Dusty’s recently launched commercial focusing on his children and the national debt.
I thought Kristi ran to fix those problems 8 years ago?
She failed. Each ad that both Johnson and Krebs have run point out what Kristi DIDN’T accomplish in Washington. They should each try to point out how they will succeed where Kristi failed.
I’m a huge fan of Dusty Johnson and will be until the day I die, but even I have to admit that I’m voting for Shantel Krebs because she’s a much better candidate and Dusty is basically a joke.
Good stuff. His first round of mail was better.